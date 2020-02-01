臺灣急凍，嘉明湖白雪蓋山頭 宛如童話世界 | Snowscapes of high mountains captured across Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】冷氣團發威，自1月27日以來，各地超過3000公尺的高山接連下雪，包括玉山、嘉明湖、合歡山、北大武山都白了頭，許多民眾趁著假期上山賞雪，一片銀白世界美不勝收。

As local temperatures continue to drop, Taiwan mountains higher than 3,000 meters have seen their tops covered with thin layers of snow, including Yushan, Chiaming Lake, Hehuanshan and Taimu Mountain. The dream-like snowscapes are seen on pictures shared by hikers.

臉書一名山友分享1月26日至28日登玉山群峰途中拍的照片，照片中囊括玉山主北峰、郡大山、西巒大山，山頭覆蓋一片雪白十分壯觀。玉管處估計積雪逾25公分，創下20年來雪量最大紀錄。

In a Facebook post by hiker Yao Chou, Yushan and other north peaks, Mount Guntai and Xiluanda Shan, are seen covered in snow. Snowfall accumulation in Yushan has reached a 25-cm-high record, the highest amount over the last 20 years, according to Yushan National Park Headquarters.

郭姓山友也分享了1月29日於南投縣信義鄉海拔2854公尺的麟趾山、鹿林山拍下的浪漫雪景，非常迷人。

Another hiker also shared images of Linzhishan and Lulinshan in Xinyi Township, Nantou County covered in snow on Facebook. The photos were taken on Jan. 29. Linzhishan, which stands at 2,852 meters, is known for its scenic views of Yushan and other west peaks.

另一名王姓山友則分享1月30日登合歡山一片雪白照片，相當夢幻。合歡山自27日開始降雪，厚度深達10公分。

A third hiker surnamed Wang shared photos of Hehuanshan covered with the white blanket. Hehuanshan, a 3,416-meter-high mountain in central Taiwan, is one of the most popular destinations to see snow during the winter season. It snowed for three days in a row starting on Jan. 27.

30日起雖已不再降雪，殘雪覆蓋部分山林仍然相當壯觀。武嶺至遊客中心因路面結冰，限制必須加掛雪鏈才可以通行。

Although most of the snow had already melted on Friday, some parts of the mountains were still covered with patches of snow in the afternoon. The road from Wuling to Hehuanshan Service Station was freezing cold. There is, therefore, little wonder that visitors had to install snow chains on their cars to reach Hehuanshan.

根據台東林管處，台東嘉明湖自28日凌晨下起靄靄白雪，海拔2880公尺高的向陽山屋至3340公尺嘉明湖步道都被白雪覆蓋，銀白森林美景有如童話故事。

According to Taitung Forest District Office, it has been snowing in Chiaming Lake since Jan. 28. The trail. which links the Xiangyang Cabin and Chiaming Lake. is covered with snow, creating beautiful snow scenery. Chiaming Lake stands at 3,340 meters; it is the second-highest lake area in eastern Taiwan.