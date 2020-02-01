Apple closes Chinese stores until next Sunday

Apple Inc has decided to close all Apple stores on the Chinese mainland until February 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Saturday.

Based on “recent public health and prevention considerations,” Apple has decided to close all domestic retail Apple stores, seven of which in Shanghai, until next Sunday at the earliest.

Apple has already closed some stores in cities like Fuzhou and Qingdao, media reported.

In the last quarter, Apple China’s revenue reached US3.6 billion, up 3.1 percent year on year. China is one of Apple’s most important markets.