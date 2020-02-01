Eslite opens retro pop-up store in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the Chinese New Year holiday is coming to an end, many people still hope to travel one last time over the weekend.

A pop-up bookstore in Douliu, Yulin, opened by the Eslite Bookstore, might be the right destination for you.

Booklovers can enjoy books and listen to some vinyl records on the Tatami in an 80-year-old police dorm built during the Japanese rule (1985-1945) until Feb. 9.

Following a previous installment in 2018, Eslite Bookstore launched the pop up again on Jan. 12.

A highlight this year is two vinyl records events that will unfold on Feb.1-2, featuring mandarin songs from the 1970s’ and 80s’, including Asian cultural icon Teresa Teng, Fong Fei-fei, Fei Yu-ching and A-Mei, to name just a few.

In addition to the Japanese-style interior design, the pop-up store features cultural books related to the Japan Shōwa period (1926-1989) and Yunlin.

What’s more? There are retro games available in the store such as the traditional game Yumu Kendama and vintage crayons.

Eslite pop up bookstore information

Date：Jan. 12 – Feb. 9

Opening：12 p.m. – 7 p.m. from Monday to Sunday

Address：No. 7, Ln. 75, Sec. 1, Yunlin Rd., Douliu City, Yunlin County 640, Taiwan

Vinyl records events

70s, 80s Mandarin pop

Date：Feb. 1, 2020

Time：2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tickets：Free admission

Mandarin pop music over the last 50 years

Date：Feb. 2, 2020

Time：2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tickets：Free admission