Lillard scores 51 as Trail Blazers beat Jazz 124-107

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard’s hot streak continued with 51 points, including nine 3-pointers, and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Utah Jazz their fourth straight loss with a 124-107 victory Saturday night.

It was Lillard’s NBA-record sixth straight game with at least six 3-pointers.

Lillard has scored 40 or more points in five of his last six games, averaging 48.8 points over the span. It was his fourth straight double-double, a career best.

When Lillard went to the line to shoot a free throw that gave him 50 points, the crowd at Moda center chanted MVP! MVP!” He made his second free throw before heading to the bench with 2:15 left.

Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 21 rebounds for the Blazers, who won their fourth straight to match their season high.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 25 points.

Portland was coming off an emotional 127-119 victory at the Los Angeles Lakers the night before. It was the Lakers’ first game at home following the death of Kobe Bryant last Sunday.

Lillard had 48 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds against the Lakers, becoming the first league player since the 1983-84 season with at least 35 points, five rebounds and five assists in five straight games. He had 40 3-pointers over that span, also a first in the league.

Lillard is the reigning Western Conference player of the week after averaging 52.7 points last week, including a franchise-record 61 points on Jan. 20 against the Golden State Warriors.

Carmelo Anthony returned to the starting lineup for the Trail Blazers after missing Friday night’s game in Los Angeles. Anthony was a close friend of Bryant’s.

Mike Conley made his first start for the Jazz since Dec. 17. Conley has been coming off the bench as he returned from a nagging hamstring injury.

Conley got off to a fast start. His 3-pointer gave the Jazz a 32-21 lead and he finished the first quarter with 11 points. But Portland closed the gap to 34-33 going into the second quarter after Nassir Little’s dunk.

Back-to-back baskets from Trevor Ariza gave the Blazers a 45-42 lead midway through the period. Lillard’s 3-pointer gave the Blazers a 63-53 lead at the half. Lillard led all scorers at the break with 23 points.

Utah closed to 68-65 but Lillard’s consecutive baskets held the Jazz off. Little’s 3-pointer gave the Blazers a 91-73 lead before the third quarter was over.

Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic each finished with 22 points for the Jazz.

TIP INS

Jazz: Utah was held to just 19 points in the second quarter. … The four-game losing streak is a season high.

Trail Blazers: Coach Terry Stotts said before the game that big man Jusuf Nurkic, who is working his way back from a broken leg, sat out of practice last week with a right calf strain. … Lillard has eight straight games with 30-plus points.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Trail Blazers: Visit the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports