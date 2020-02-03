AP PHOTOS: Chiefs rally late, stun 49ers in Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row and beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday for their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Patrick Mahomes guided Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, including a go-ahead 5-yard pass to Damien Williams that survived a replay challenge after Williams tip-toed into the end zone.

Mahomes was voted MVP, and coach Andy Reid got his first Super Bowl championship after 21 seasons as a head coach.

It was another heartbreaker for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. He was the offensive coordinator for Atlanta when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl three years ago. This time, he was the head coach for a team that let go a 20-10 lead in the final 15 minutes.

