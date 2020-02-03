Taiwan universities to start spring semester after Feb. 25: Ministry

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwan university students will begin their second semester after Feb. 25, Education Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said on Monday, two weeks later than originally planned.

Universities may again adjust the exact date of the spring semester pending new developments in the virus outbreak, Pan added, but classes won’t start before the aforesaid date.

Pan debunked earlier reports that claimed universities have reached consensus to postpone school until March 2, saying that the agreement reached was that school won’t start before Feb. 25.

Some universities, including National Cheng Kung University (國立成功大學), Hsin Shin University (世新大學) and Feng Chia University (逢甲大學) have already announced plans to delay spring semester.

The announcement came after the ministry decided on Sunday to delay the spring semester for all schools at the high school and elementary levels to also Feb. 25.

As for Chinese students, the policy remains that all Chinese students are not allowed to enter the country before Feb. 9.

As of press time, Taiwan has reported ten confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Patients are under stable condition, Health and Welfare Minister (衛福部) and chief commander at the Central Epidemic Command Center Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said.

Hotlines: 1922 or 0800-001-922

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) reminded people showing preliminary symptoms, including having a fever and coughing to report to health authorities at the airports and ports upon landing.

Should any symptoms appear within 14 days of arrival, call 1922 or 0800-001-922 and go to the doctors according to instructions.

For more information on the epidemic and the situation in Taiwan, the CDC’s Line account (ID: @taiwancdc) provides instant updates on the number of confirmed cases and instructions on how to protect oneself from being infected by the virus. The account was set up in 2017 in joint efforts with HTC.