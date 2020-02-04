又一藝人發聲！吳鳳以母語籲土耳其　「幫台灣加入WHO」| Turkish TV host voices support for Taiwan WHO bid

【看英文中國郵報學英文】大陸武漢肺炎疫情擴及全球，鄰近病原區的台灣，礙於政治因素無法加入世界衛生組織（WHO），以接收第一手抗疫資訊，讓「防疫零漏洞」淪為口號。繼藝人黃立成後，2年前歸化中華民國籍的土耳其男星吳鳳，昨（3日）晚也在臉書發台灣發聲，他用母語向家鄉人說明：「為什麼台灣必須要加入WHO」！

The Wolrd Health Organization (WHO) again blocked Taiwan from recent coronavirus conferences under pressure from China. In response to media reports, Ugur Rifat Karlova, a Turkish TV show host who received Taiwan citizenship in 2018, voiced his support for Taiwan’s WHO bid in a video on Facebook on Monday, explaining his reasons to the Turkish people.

吳鳳拍了一支長度7分多鐘的影片，當中他用母語及中文向家鄉土耳其喊話，「許多土耳其人寄訊息給我，連我妹妹也擔心我們這邊的狀況，所以我決定拍這支影片，把目前台灣防疫的情況介紹給他們，再加上想要讓土耳其人也知道為什麼台灣必須要參加WHO，畢竟台灣的醫療技術跟科技都很先進，希望有更多國際力量一起為台灣發聲」！

In a 7-minutes video, Rifat said in both Turkish and Chinese that many of his family members and friends in Turkey have expressed concern at the virus outbreak in Taiwan; therefore, he wanted to inform them and stress the needs to join the WHO.

吳鳳說，台灣是醫療科技非常進步的國家，2300萬的人民都有健保，但很可惜台灣至今不是WHO的會員，「WHO對台灣這個做法很令人無法接受，其實不少發達國家如日本、加拿大、美國政府、歐盟都支持台灣成為WHO會員」！

He stressed that Taiwan has advanced medical technology and a throughout health care system. Yet, Taiwan is excluded from WHO even though many countries have expressed support for Taiwan’s bid to join the WHO, including Japan, Canada, the U.S. and the EU.

接著吳鳳向土國人解釋為何台灣必須要參加WHO，並呼籲土國人可以幫忙分享、一起支持台灣。吳鳳表示，台灣先前經歷過SARS，擁有這方面的經驗與先進的醫療科技，近期爆發的武漢肺炎是國際危機，對此，台灣可以提供不少幫助給其他國家。

Furthermore, Rifat reminded Turkish that Taiwan went through the SARS outbreak thanks to its advanced medical technology and the skills of its medical staff. With such experience, Taiwan could provide other countries with medical assistance.

不少台灣網友看完影片，感動地說：「謝謝你為台灣在國際上發聲」、「謝謝您對台灣無私的精神」、「真正的台灣郎」、「比台灣人更愛台灣」！

In response to the video, netizens commented said: “Thank you for voicing out for Taiwan.” One said, “Thank you for your selfless love for Taiwan.” The other said, “You are a real Taiwanese.”

世界需要台灣🇹🇼（武漢肺炎） 最近武漢肺炎的消息，讓許多土耳其人寄訊息給我，連我妹妹也擔心我們這邊的狀況。所以我決定拍這支影片，把目前台灣防疫的情況介紹給他們。再加上想要讓土耳其人也知道為什麼台灣必須要參加世界衛生組織（WHO），畢竟台灣的醫療技術跟科技都很先進。希望有更多國際力量一起為台灣發聲 🇹🇼After Corona Virus (Wuhan Virus) spreads 23 countries around the world many Turkish citizens including my sister keep asking me about the situation here in Asia and Taiwan. I decided to share this video about how Taiwan professionally acts during crisis. Besides, unfortunately Taiwan is not part of WHO. Taiwan has one of the best medicine technology and health insurance of the world. It is very obvious that world needs Taiwan's contributions to international society. 🇬🇧Son günlerde Çin'in Wuhan şehrinden başlayıp dünyanın birçok yerine sıçrayan Corona virüsünün ardından çok sayıda Türk bana mesaj atarak bu konu hakkında bilgi almak istediklerini belirttiler. Aynı zamanda Türkiye'de yaşayan kız kardeşim ve akrabalarım da bu yaşanan salgın yüzünden endişelenmiş durumdalar. Sizlere bu video aracılığı ile Tayvan'daki en güncel durumu aktarmak istedim. Ayrıca Tayvan Dünya Sağlık Örgütünün üyesi değil ve bu yüzden ne yazık ki uluslararası düzeyde gerçekleşen sağlık çalışmalarına katılıp gereken desteği sağlayamıyor. Tayvan gibi tıbbın ve teknolojinin çok gelişmiş olduğu bir ülkenin uluslarası sağlık platformlarında bulunmaması kabul edilemez. Tüm kamuoyuna duyurulur. 🇹🇷 Posted by 吳鳳 Rifat on Monday, February 3, 2020