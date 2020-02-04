2/6口罩新制上路 全台販售口罩藥局看這裡！| Where to buy face masks? Google map of designated pharmacies unveiled

【看英文中國郵報學英文】武漢肺炎疫情造成口罩搶購，中央流行疫情指揮中心指揮官陳時中昨(3)日宣布，口罩實名制自2月6日上路，民眾須持健保卡至6000多家健保特約藥局購買，七天可購買兩片，兩片價格10元。

Taiwan residents will only be allowed to buy two face masks per week at over 6,000 designated pharmacies across Taiwan starting from Feb. 6, Health and Welfare Minister (衛福部) Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said late Monday.

以下提供全台「特約藥局及無健保特約藥局鄉鎮衛生所名單」Google地圖，供民眾查詢。

To help you find the precious protection gear for your friends and family, The China Post invites you to check this Google Map, highlighting the designated pharmacies across Taiwan.

「特約藥局及無健保特約藥局鄉鎮衛生所名單」Google地圖｜Click here for opening the Google Map