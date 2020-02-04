Taiwan bars entry to foreign travelers who just visited China

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Foreign nationals who visited China over the past 14 days are barred from entering Taiwan due to increasing threat from the novel coronavirus epidemic, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) said on Tuesday.



The new measure applies to foreigners, who are visa-exempt or eligible for a landing visa, as well as those already holding a valid visa, Director General of MOFA’s Bureau of Consular Affairs Phoebe Yeh (葉非比) said.

The ban does not include those traveling from Macau and Hong Kong, he added.

Foreign nationals who hold a valid Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) and who have been in China over the past 14 days should self-quarantine for 14 days upon return, according to the new regulation.

Foreigners seeking to enter Taiwan can still apply for an entry visa as long as they have not visited or resided in areas that are severely affected by the epidemic, MOFA said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

Those who have been to areas where Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have issued level 1 or 2 travel advisories will not be considered, Yeh said.

Applicants must provide a 14-days travel history, health checkup certificate conducted in the past seven days showing that the applicant does not have a fever of 38 degrees Celsius or higher and is not suffering from respiratory tract or lung infections.

Based on the aforesaid restrictions, Taiwan’s foreign offices will review the applications and decide whether or not to issue a visa, authorities said.