台灣政府：在台外國人也能買到口罩！｜Foreigners without Taiwan NHI card can still get masks: official

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心於今（4) 公布沒有持健保卡的外籍人士並不因新制受限，仍能購買口罩。

Foreigners without National Health Insurance (NHI) card will still have access to face masks when a new policy goes into effect on Thursday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Tuesday.

健保署署長李伯璋在記者會表示，外籍人士必須提供個人身份資料給當地健保特約藥局，藥局人局會以此登記購買紀錄。

Foreigners will be required to provide their own identification information to local pharmacies where staff will make records accordingly, Director General of Taiwan’s National Health Insurance Administration (健保署) Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said at a press conference earlier today.

至於其他規定則與台灣居民相同。

Lee was unclear as to the type of identification required, adding that relevant authorities are working on the details. Other rules are consistent with those applied to Taiwanese residents, he added.

因此許多沒有醫療險來台旅遊的外籍人士可以放心，同樣可以購買到口罩。

The announcement comes as a relief to many non-nationals visiting Taiwan without health insurance.

移民署資料顯示，截至去年年底在台外來人口停留人數有近20萬名。

Statistics compiled by the Ministry of Immigration (MOI) show that there were almost 200,000 foreigners residing on various types of visas by the end of 2019.

持有外僑居留證、永久居留證的在台外籍人士只要出示健保卡至特約藥局即可買到口罩。

To clarify, foreign residents including those with Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) and Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC) will be eligible to masks as long as they provide their NHI cards at pharmacies under the new policy.

至於來台觀光、持商務簽證、正在申請居留證的人都可以買到口罩，但是他們必須攜帶身分證明。政府機關仍在研擬相關細節。

Others, including visitors, people on a business visa, those whose residency applications are pending can still buy masks but they will also need to bring identification. Authorities are still working on the details.

衛福部部長陳時中表示，7日起，民眾可以去健保特約藥局購買口罩，每週限購兩個。

According to CECC Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), locals will only be allowed to buy two face masks per week at NHI contracted pharmacies starting on Thursday.

至於代購方面，每人最多僅能為一位親友代購口罩，只要帶著委託人以及本人的健保卡即可購買。

Everyone is allowed to purchase for maximum one friend or family as long as they bring their national health insurance cards along with their own.

為了分散購買人潮，民眾應依身分證或居留證末碼至藥局購買口罩。

In order to avoid long queues, residents should go to pharmacies according to the last digit of their ID number or residency number.

身分證字號尾數為單數者可於週一、週三、週五購買；身分證字號尾數為雙數者，則可在週二、週四、週六購買；週日不設限。

If the latter ends in an odd number, you are eligible to buy masks on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; holders of even NHI numbers should go on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Sundays are open to all.

部長補充道，每個口罩價格調降1元新台幣（約0.33美金），從每個6元（約0.2美金）降至5元（約0.16美金），民眾必須出示健保卡購買口罩。

The flat fee per piece will drop by NT$1 (US$0.33) from NT$6 (US$0.2) to NT$5 (US$0.16), and locals will need to show their health insurance card to make a purchase, the minister added.