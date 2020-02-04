Shanghai’s AI firms join the battle against coronavirus

Shanghai’s artificial intelligence companies are joining the fight against the coronavirus epidemic with technologies covering gene analysis, disease diagnosis, touchless fever detection, SOHO learning, and smart medical resource sorting. All these technologies are used in epidemic prevention and control.

Local startup DeepBlue has developed specific AI algorithms to analyze the structure of the virus. Compared to traditional methods, AI is ten times faster aligning the entire sequences of viral genes. Scientists can make extensive genetic comparisons with AI to determine gene-family relationships and evolutionary paths, the building blocks for vaccine and drug development. DeepBlue is sharing its AI algorithms with medical and research organizations.

Magnity Electronics’ human-body thermography cameras, featuring touchless and efficient human-body temperature measurements, are used in Shanghai airports and railway stations. The company has cooperated with local railway and airport authorities to quickly complete equipment installation and training.

China Mobile’s Shanghai branch also offers touchless temperature-measurement services at public places. The service is effective at distances between 1 and 10 meters and is accurate within 0.1 degrees in body temperature.

Wonders Information and INESA are providing data analysis, integrated systems and smart devices to fight the virus.

CC Intelligence released a medical-material and resource-information platform for outbreak prevention and control through its subsidiary, Qixinbao. The platform helps medical organizations quickly find suppliers of urgently needed medical resources, such as masks, protective glasses and clothes, by leveraging a database of 210 million companies.

UCloud, recently listed in Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style STAR Market, offers free online medical and education platforms with cloud, a basic information structure resource for broadcasting and online interaction.

Shanghai ZJ BioTech Co has developed a real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) kit with rapid virus testing, providing results within one hour.

Local firms, including TmiRob, Xiao-i, Squirrel AI, Liulishuo and Dada, are also contributing technology and services.