‘Together We Glow’ — Taipei Lantern Festival kicks off on Feb. 8

By Shelly Yang, The China Post |
The light show at the North Gate Square (Courtesy of Taipei Lantern Festival)

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The annual Lantern Festival (元宵節), also known as “Little New Year,” unfolds on the 15th day of the first month of the lunar calendar.

The 2020 Taipei Lantern Festival, themed “Together We Glow,” will be held from Feb. 8 to 16, and for the first time, it will be featured in separate zones on opposite sides of the city.

To celebrate the Year of the Rat and root for Chinese Taipei, The lantern, “Tokyo Go” features a cute rat. (Courtesy of Taipei Lantern Festival)

The West Zone will light up the Ximending (西門町) area, section one of Zhonghua Road (中華路), North Gate Square (北門廣場), Taipei Travel Plaza Part II (交八廣場) and so forth.

Akira will perform during the opening ceremony of the festival slated on Feb. 8. (Courtesy of Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City Government）

The East Zone, on the other hand, is located around the Nanxing Park (南興公園) and Nangang Station areas to create a fresh, modern atmosphere of Taipei through interactive displays.

The 2020 Taipei Lantern Festival will feature a brilliant showcase of illumination technology at North Gate Square. (Courtesy of Taipei City Government’s Department of Information and Tourism)

The lantern lighting ceremony is slated on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the main exhibition area in Ximending. The ceremony will feature performances by Akira, a member of Japanese boy band Exile and other performers from LDH, a Japanese entertainment company.

A 10-meters steel whale made of colorful light tubes stands out and shines in the city. (Courtesy of Taipei Lantern Festival)

When you visit the west zone, don’t miss the light show at the North Gate Square. The light display, created by artist Agi Chen, famous Instagram photographer Eason Hsiung and DJ Noodles, will light up the historic site every half hour starting from 7 p.m.

As for the East Zone, a 10-meters steel whale made of colorful light tubes stands out and shines over the city. In addition, an interactive art installation next to the whale will light up when visitors pass by. 

The interactive art installation next to the whale will light up when visitors pass by. (Courtesy of Taipei Lantern Festival)

Moreover, lanterns are hung on the east and west wings, and along with the arched ceilings of the temple, further adding to the joy of the festive season.

To experience the traditional gatherings firsthand and celebrate with friends and family, do not miss the Taipei Lantern Festival!

