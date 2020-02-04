Google map shows you the way to buy face masks in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan residents will only be allowed to buy two face masks per week at over 6,000 designated pharmacies across Taiwan starting from tomorrow, accroding to Health and Welfare Minister (衛福部) Chen Shih-chung (陳時中).

To help you find the precious protection gear for your friends and family, The China Post invites you to check this Google Map, highlighting the designated pharmacies across Taiwan.

