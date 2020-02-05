NHL's 1st black player says league working to fight racism

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Willie O’Ree is hopeful that one day sports will be free of racism and bigotry, yet thinks it’s still a long way off.

The 84-year-old O’Ree, the first black player in the NHL, took part in the league’s Black History Month Tour in Ottawa, which features a mobile curated museum displaying the history of black hockey players.

O’Ree endured a great deal of racism. He said he is saddened it continues today.

“It’s not only happening in hockey, it’s happening in football and baseball and other sports,” the Hall of Famer said Monday. “Now we’re concentrating on hockey because the sport has very few black players and players of color playing in it. I’m disappointed in that there’s still players out there that have to look at a person and judge them by the color of their skin.

“We’ve taken one step forward and two back. I believe we’re working in the right direction, but it’s going to take a long time. It’s not going to happen overnight.”

Racism was brought to the headlines in November after Akim Aliu came forward about racial slurs he endured from head coach Bill Peters while both were with of the American Hockey League’s Rockford Ice Hogs. Aliu played seven games in the NHL with the Calgary Flames and is currently playing for HC Litvinov in the Czech Extraliga.

Aliu’s comments led to Peters resigning as head coach of the Flames.

O’Ree credits Aliu for finding the fortitude to come forward.

“I believe he did the right thing,” O’Ree said. “He felt within his heart, within his mind this is what he should have done and he went out and did it. I speak of racism, prejudice and bigotry and ignorance. It happens all the time. Not only in sports, but general life. I’ve had racial remarks and racial slurs directed at me in the gas station or in a drugstore or in a mall. It’s just because the color of your skin.

“The one thing I learned from (Martin Luther King Jr.) is don’t judge a person by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character and there’s a lot of truth to that.”

The latest incident of racism in hockey took place just a couple weeks back in the AHL when a player was suspended five games for using a racial slur.

The fact these incidents continue to take place frustrates O’Ree, but he feels hockey is moving in the right direction with fines and suspensions being given to those, both on and off the ice, who utter racial slurs.

O’Ree is most saddened when he hears of young players having to deal with racism. His message to them is simple.

“Stay focused,” he said. “Names will never hurt you unless you let them. If people can’t accept you for the individual you are then that’s their problem. I know it’s hard as I’ve talked to a lot of boys and girls that have had racial slurs directed towards them from not only players on the opposition, but players on their own team and I think it’s just a disgrace to hear players on your own team make racial remarks and racial slurs.”

O’Ree believes the most impactful change will likely come as more black players and players of color get the opportunity to move into more prominent positions within the game itself.

“There’s room there for coaches, managers, linesmen, referees,” O’Ree said. “Just set your goal and work towards it.

“Those players of color and black players are there because they have the skills and abilities to be there. If they didn’t have the skills they wouldn’t be there. They have the skills and the ability to be there and they can’t help their color. They just want to be accepted as another player and this is the way I think it should be.

“Just go out there and don’t look at a person by the color of their skin.”

It’s been nearly more than 60 years since O’Ree played an NHL game, yet his presence continues to inspire generations, as was evident by the excitement of the young children on hand to meet O’Ree.

“I still work with these kids and still tell them the same thing,” O’Ree said. “Work towards your goals. Set goals for yourself. Stay in school and get an education. … Be all that you can be, feel good about yourself, like yourself. I like myself. I feel good about myself and I work with these kids and I hope I can pass something on to them that they can use in their daily life and be a better person.”

