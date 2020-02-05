Taiwan to bar Chinese nationals residing in mainland from entry

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Chinese nationals who reside in mainland China (PRC, People’s Republic of China) will be barred from entering Taiwan starting tomorrow, due to the growing 2019-nCoV outbreak, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday.

The travel alert to China has been raised to red, the highest level possible, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC, 陸委會) Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) said at a press conference.

People residing in Hong Kong or Macau are not included in the entry ban, CECC Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said.

However, Taiwanese residents who have traveled to the two aforementioned places will be required to undergo a mandatory 14-days quarantine upon reentry starting tomorrow, Chen added.

According to CECC guidelines, people placed under quarantine must stay at home, during which period local district or township officials will check their status by phone once every day. Those who refuse to comply can be punished by law.

Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) clarified that the new mandate does not apply to Hong Kong and Macau residents flying in from outside China.

Taiwanese residents who plan to travel to Hong Kong or Macau can apply to be exempt from the 14-day quarantine mandate ahead of departure, Chen said.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI, 內政部) will review applications and decide accordingly, Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said.

As of press time, Taiwan has eleven cases of confirmed coronavirus infections, of which one is close to full recovery, according to the CECC.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has killed 492 people, the majority of which are in China, and infected more than 24,500 people.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) announced that foreign nationals who visited China over the past 14 days will not be allowed to enter Taiwan starting Feb. 7.

The new measure applies to foreigners, who are visa-exempt or eligible for a landing visa, as well as those already holding a valid visa, Director General of MOFA’s Bureau of Consular Affairs Phoebe Yeh (葉非比) said.

The ban does not include those traveling from Macau and Hong Kong, he added.

Foreign nationals who hold a valid Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) and who have been in China over the past 14 days should self-quarantine for 14 days upon return, according to the new regulation.