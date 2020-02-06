綿延三公里的櫻花河道 台北市最浪漫的露天電影 就在東湖！ | Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Neihu, Taipei

【看英文中國郵報學英文】台北內湖樂活夜櫻季於2月2日正式開幕，預計將持續至3月1日，公園內寒櫻、八重櫻接力綻放，綿延三公里的櫻花步道成為內湖最夯打卡景點。

The Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off on Sunday and will run until March 1 at Lohas Park in Neihu, Taipei. Cherry blossoms are blooming on the bank of the 3-kilometer-long trail along the local stream, attracting thousands of visitors during spring.

位在內湖樂活公園內溝溪旁的櫻花步道，九種櫻花接力綻放，夜晚降臨，燈光打在粉紅佳人上更添浪漫氛圍。不論是白天、夜晚都美不勝收。

Nine varieties of cherry trees have grown by the Neigou Stream. When the sun goes down, the rows of blooming cherry trees will be lit up in the evening, creating a dream-like atmosphere.

除了賞櫻外，活動期間還有「櫻花電影院」、「告白賞」、「戀花郵筒」等等精彩活動。

In addition, organizers will set up an outdoor movie theater on Feb. 22 and provide limited postcards from now until the end of the festival.

此外，千萬別錯過2月22日下午3點至8點櫻花樹下露天電影院旁的櫻花市集，現場有文創攤商、闖關遊戲等，到了傍晚露天電影院播放「阿拉丁神燈真人版」，享受一場櫻花樹下的浪漫影院。

What’s more? Don’t miss the “Love Flower Market” next to the outdoor theater at the Lohas Park slated from 3-8 p.m. In the evening, organizers will play “Aladin” right beneath a cherry tree in the park.

最新花況資訊樂活夜櫻季粉絲專頁隨時更新。

The latest updates will be announced on the Facebook Fanpage @LohasCherryBlossomFestival.

賞夜櫻資訊 | Information

地點：臺北市內湖區康樂街61巷15弄（內湖樂活公園）｜Address：Aly. 15, Ln. 61, Kangle St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City 114, Taiwan（Lohas Park)

日期：2020年2月2日 – 2020年3月1日｜Date：Feb. 2 – Mar. 1, 2020

更多詳細資訊請看：樂活夜櫻季｜For more information, visit Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival