Three Taiwanese in China confirmed as having coronavirus infection

BEIJING (CNA) — Three Taiwanese in China have been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), with a further two suspected cases, a Chinese official said Wednesday.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) said the three confirmed cases were reported in Wuhan City (2) and Guangdong Province (1), while the two suspected cases are in Wuhan. All five individuals have been hospitalized.

The Chinese side has provided regular updates on the outbreak to Taiwan and vice versa, Ma was quoted as saying in the press release.

As of Tuesday, China has presented outbreak updates to Taiwan 36 times while Taiwan has reported on its situation to China 15 times, he added.

Ma made the comments a day after a first group of 247 Taiwanese in China’s Hubei Province, most from the provincial capital Wuhan, returned to Taiwan Monday night on a Chinese charter flight.

Currently there remain more than 200 Taiwanese in Hubei Province, waiting to return to Taiwan.