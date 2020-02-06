Civil servants to get 14-day unpaid leave amid virus outbreak

TAIPEI (CNA) — Public servants will be given unpaid leave of 14 days to take care of their children aged under 12 if such a need emerges amid the outbreak of coronavirus, a government agency said Wednesday.

Like employees in the private sector, civil servants will be allowed to apply for two weeks of unpaid leave to look after their children during the Feb.11-24 period, according to Vice Directorate-General of Personnel Administration Su Chun-jung (蘇俊榮).

If both parents are government functionaries, only one of them will be eligible for the special measure adopted by the government to halt the spread of the virus that has panicked the whole world, the Ministry of Labor said.

As part of government efforts to combat the virus, the Ministry of Education has ordered elementary and junior high schools to reopen two weeks later than normal on Feb. 25, while senior high schools and universities should reopen later than that date, depending on each school’s academic calendar.

Chinese students studying at Taiwanese universities will not be allowed to re-enter Taiwan until after Feb. 9 in order to minimize the risk of infection, the ministry said.

Education Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said meanwhile that the possibility of applying the 14-day unpaid leave option to parents who have children attending private kindergartens that have reopened for the new semester is also being assessed.

The coronavirus that broke out in mid-December in Wuhan in China’s Hubei Province has claimed 493 lives globally, including 491 in China, according to the latest statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO).

There have been 24,558 confirmed cases globally, 24,328 of which have occurred in China, WHO statistics show.