MOE lists learning platforms for students to use in extended vacation

TAIPEI (CNA) — With the re-opening of schools postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Education has compiled a list of online learning platforms students can use during their extended winter break.

The list can be found on the ministry’s “Education Cloud” website, and includes resources for students from elementary school to university level.

At a press conference Wednesday, Education Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said the ministry compiled the list so students can continue their studies uninterrupted despite the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

To prevent further spread of the virus, schools at high school level and below are slated to re-open Feb. 25, two weeks later than originally scheduled, while colleges and universities will open after Feb. 25, with each school deciding the exact date.

The online learning platforms on the list include those provided by the ministry, city and county governments, and other educational organizations, Kuo Bor-chen (郭伯臣), who heads the ministry’s Department of Information and Technology Education, told reporters.

Students can use the platform most suited to their needs, and teachers can also use the resources to prepare classes, Kuo said.

One of the platforms is the ministry’s Adaptive Learning website, which features educational videos, practice questions and interactive assessments, the ministry said.

The material covers the elementary school and junior high school curriculum for Chinese, math and science.

Meanwhile, university students can use the TaiwanMooc website to take online courses taught by university professors across Taiwan, the ministry said.

Other sites like eWant, OpenEdu, and ShareCourse offer similar services, the ministry said.