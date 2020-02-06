限量發送超萌起司小老鼠提燈 發放地點搶先曝光 | Cute cheese rat handheld lanterns unveiled for Lantern Festival

【看英文中國郵報學英文】元宵節即將來臨，新竹市政府即日起至2月16日在新竹公園舉辦「城市躲貓貓」藝術燈會。配合元宵節活動，「起司鼠來寶小提燈」將於2月8日在新竹公園免費發送。

As the Lantern Festival draws near, organizers of the Hsinchu Lantern Festival, which will unfold until Feb. 16 at Hsinchu park, recently unveiled some cute animal-themed lanterns for young and the young at heart.

限量小提燈預計在2月8日下午5點開始發送，5000個小提燈發完為止。

Five thousand rat-themed handheld lanterns will be available, free of charge, on Feb. 8, starting from 5 p.m. at the Hsinchu park, according to the Hsinchu City Government.

配合新竹市動物園重新開幕，今年新竹燈會延長展期，邀請國內外10為藝術家，以「城市躲貓貓」為主題，白天、夜晚呈現不同氛圍。

Centering on the theme “City Hide & Seek,” the Hsinchu Lantern Festival features the lanterns created by ten local and abroad artists.

除了超可愛主燈「城市填填圈」之外，還有各種動物主題燈，呼應重新開張的新竹動物園，為新竹公園注入活力。

Among other highlights, the main lantern “Urban Doughnut” and other animal-themed lanterns draw inspiration from the Hsinchu zoo, which reopened to the public in December 2019.

起司鼠來寶小提燈領取資訊｜Rat-themed handheld lantern information

地點：新竹公園 (燈籠兌換處）| Address：300,Hsinchu City, East District (Hsinchu park)

日期：2月8日｜Date：Feb. 8

時間：17:00開始，發完為止｜Time：Starting from 17:00, until all given out