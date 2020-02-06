Snow falls in mountainous areas of Taiwan

TAIPEI (CNA) — Snow and sleet fell in Taiwan at elevations of over 3,000 meters late Tuesday, as a cold front and northerly winds descended on the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

On Hehuanshan in the central county of Nantou, hail and 5 centimeters of snow were recorded at 3,402 meters in the early hours of Wednesday as the temperature plunged to around minus 9 degrees, the bureau said.

Meanwhile, sleet and snow fell Tuesday at Sanlioujiou Lodge on Hsuehshan, at an altitude of 3,150 meters, accumulating to 2 centimeters by Wednesday morning, according to Cheng Jui-chang (鄭瑞昌), deputy director of the Shei-Pa National Park management office.

Amid the current outbreak of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), Shei-Pai National Park officials are advising people with a fever, cough or respiratory infection to evaluate whether they can go hiking in the area.

Under the influence of the cold front and northeasterly winds, temperatures in northern and northeastern Taiwan will range between 13 and 21 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the CWB forecast.

In southern Taiwan, temperatures of 13-28 degrees can be expected Thursday, according to the bureau.