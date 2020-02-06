台東國際熱氣球節延後舉辦 51天不縮水！光雕音樂會場次曝光 | 51-day Taitung Int’l Balloon Festival postponed to July 11

【看英文中國郵報學英文】因應疫情及暑假後移，2020年台灣國際熱氣球嘉年華延期至7月11日至8月30日於台東鹿野高台舉行，活動天數仍維持51天不縮水。

Due to the virus outbreak, the 51-days Taitung International Balloon Festival has been postponed until July 11, 2020, at the Luye Highland. The festival will close on Aug. 30, 2020.

此外，台東縣政府也公布今年在台東14鄉鎮市舉辦的光雕音樂會、星空音樂會場次。

The organizer, Taitung County Government, also unveiled on Thursday the schedule of the “Light Display Concert” and the “Starry Taitung Night Concert” held across Taitung County.

【2020年臺灣國際熱氣球嘉年華光雕場次】 | Light display concert schedule

5/08(五) 19:00 延平鄉 桃源村(布農光雕音樂會) (全國布農族運動會競技場-桃源國中) | May 8, 2020 at 7 p.m. in Taoyuan Village, Yanping Township, Taitung County

6/27(六) 19：00 池上鄉 大坡池(端午光雕音樂會) | June 27, 2020 at 7 p.m. in Dapo Pond, Chishang Township

7/11(六) 19：00 鹿野鄉 鹿野高台(開幕) | July 11, 2020 at 7 p.m. on Luye Highland, Luye Township

7/18(六) 04：00 成功鎮 三仙台(曙光光雕音樂會) | July 18, 2020 at 4 a.m. at Sanxiantai,

Chenggong Township

8/01(六) 04：00 太麻里鄉 太麻里曙光園區(曙光光雕音樂會) | Aug. 1, 2020 at 4 a.m. at Millennium Dawn Memorial Park, Taimali Township

8/08(六) 19：00 卑南鄉 知本溫泉區 | Aug. 8, 2020 at 7 p.m., Zhiben Hot Spring, Beinan Township

8/22(六) 19：00 臺東市 臺東森林公園 | Aug. 22, 2020 at 7 p.m., Taitung Forest Park, Taitung city

8/30(日) 19：00 鹿野鄉 鹿野高台(閉幕) | Aug. 30, 2020 at 7 p.m., at Luye Highland, Luye Township (Closing ceremony)

【台東最美星空音樂會場次】｜”Starry Taitung Night Concert”

6/20(六)綠島鄉 | Jun. 20, 2020 at Green Island

6/26(五)海端車站 | Jun. 26, 2020 at Haiduan railway station

7/18(六)長濱鄉八仙洞 | July 18, 2020 at Baxian Caves, Changbin Township

7/24(五)東河鄉舊東河橋遊憩區 | July 24, 2020 at Old Donghe Bridge, Donghe Township

7/25(六)大武鄉尚武濱海公園 | July 25, 2020 at Dawu Coast Park, Dawu Township

8/15(六)金峰鄉高灘地棒壘球場 | Aug. 15, 2020 at the softball field, Jinfeng Township

8/21(五)關山鎮 | Aug. 21, 2020 in Guanshan Township