Online mattress pioneer Casper soars in debut trading

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of online mattress pioneer Casper popped in their debut trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday.

In late morning trading the shares were changing hands at $15.52, nearly 30% above the expected $12 price.

The strong opening offers encouraging news after recent IPO flops. Casper had said earlier this week that it anticipated an offering of $12 to $13 per share, but then later pegged that to the low end of that range.

Last month, Casper said it expected to price the IPO between $17 and $19 per share.