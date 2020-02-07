More than 900 Taiwanese stuck in China as evacuation plans delayed

Those stranded include a child with Haemophilia, a rare blood disorder, who is in urgent need of medical supplies.

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — At least 900 Taiwanese residents, including children and people with urgent medical needs, are stranded in the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak because the two governments cannot reach consensus on details.

The China Post obtained a list of people trying to get on the next flight out on which are 980 names, including Taiwanese and Chinese nationals who hold exit and entry permits to both sides.

In a phone interview with The China Post, a man, surnamed Liu, said that his wife and 10-year-old son are currently stuck in Xianning, a city in Hubei province southern to Wuhan, the origin of the epidemic.

Liu told The China Post that his wife and son had already traveled to a location where they were supposed to be transported to Wuhan for the second evacuation flight when Chinese officials told them that Taiwan had delayed the plan to bring them home.

Mainland Affairs Council (MAC, 陸委會) blamed its Chinese counterpart, the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO, 國台辦) for the holdup, saying that the latter had failed to keep its promise to prioritize at-risk groups and execute thorough epidemic prevention practices.

MAC Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) confirmed reports on Wednesday that a kid with Haemophilia, a rare blood disorder, who is in urgent need of medical supplies is still stranded in the vicinity of Wuhan.

Chief Commander of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) called the situation “worrisome”.

Earlier this week, a flight operated by China Eastern Airline (東方航空) landed in Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport from Wuhan with 247 people on board.

What was initially applauded nationwide turned scandalous after nationals came to realize that some of the people they had welcomed back warmly were not Taiwanese nationals nor at-risk groups but Chinese spouses.

Local media reported that three people weren’t even on the original list, one of which later became the country’s eleventh patient who contracted the 2019-nCoV.

The press is scrambling to understand exactly who had the final say in the passenger list and how it was decided but so far in vain. Also unclear are details of the health inspections and epidemic prevention measures taken prior to and during the flight.