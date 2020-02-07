台灣燈會台東館最美主視覺海報 澄黃月光灑落藍海 | Most stunning poster of Taiwan Lantern Festival unveiled

【看英文中國郵報學英文】2020台灣燈會即將於週六在台中后里花博園區登場，一路持續到2月23日。其中，近期釋出的好市共榮燈區台東館主視覺海報，一輪明月點亮湛藍大海，堪稱是燈會最美視覺海報設計。

Taiwan Lantern Festival will kick off on Saturday and run until Feb. 23 in Taichung Houli Forest Expo Site and Houli Horse Ranch. Ahead of the festival, Taitung Pavilion in the City Glory section unveiled the most stunning visual poster ever.

主視覺設計由藝術家彭禹瑞、黃瑞怡兩人組成的「霧室」工作室操刀，將「觸感＋互動」元素融入設計。日月以燙金加工，海洋則以橫切線條刀模設計，只要將海報貼到牆面上，手輕輕將下部拉開，即呈現藍白交錯、如海浪般的形狀。

The visual poster was designed by Taiwanese artists Peng Yu-jui and Huang Jui-i. On the theme of Taitung’s harmony between nature and humanity, the poster highlights the interactions and sense of touch. If you gently pull the lower half of the poster, for instance, you will see blue and white waves.

台東的生活存在於海洋與山脈之間。台東館以「圓」為主體概念，配合燈光、聲音、影像與空間，呈現出「人與環境在台東匯聚，如圓一般地，生生不息而兼容並蓄。」霧室設計敘述道。

Taitung, located in eastern Taiwan is home to sea and endless mountains. There is, therefore, little wonder that Taitung Pavilion features the lighting, sound, vision and space design to showcase the harmony between nature and humanity and the endless energy in nature.

2020台灣燈會 台東館 | 2020 Taiwan Lantern Festival Taitung pavilion

展覽日期｜2020.02.08 – 02.23 | Date：Feb. 8, 2020 – Feb. 23, 2020

展覽時間｜每日 17:30 – 21:00 免費入場 | Time : 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

展覽地點｜台中后里花博園區 – 好市共榮燈區 | Address : Dashan Road, Houli District, Taichung City, 421 (Taichung Houli Forest Expo Site)