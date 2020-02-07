Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Neihu, Taipei

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off on Sunday and will run until March 1 at the Lohas Park in Neihu, Taipei.

Cherry blossoms are blooming on the bank of the 3-kilometer-long trail along the local stream, attracting thousands of visitors during spring.

Nine varieties of cherry trees have grown by the Neigou Stream. When the sun goes down, the rows of blooming cherry trees will be lit up in the evening, creating a dream-like atmosphere.

In addition, organizers will set up an outdoor movie theater on Feb. 22 and provide limited postcards from now until the end of the festival.

What’s more? Don’t miss the “Love Flower Market” next to the outdoor theater at the Lohas Park slated from 3-8 p.m. In the evening, organizers will play “Aladin” right beneath a cherry tree in the park.

The latest updates will be announced on the Facebook Fanpage @LohasCherryBlossomFestival.

Information

Address：Aly. 15, Ln. 61, Kangle St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City 114, Taiwan（Lohas Park)

Date：Feb. 2 – Mar. 1, 2020

For more information, visit Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival