Thousand hanging lanterns light up Tainan streets

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Tainan is one of the top travel destinations during the Lantern Festival celebrations.

In addition to the Yuejing Lantern Festival, Tainan Phoo Tse Lantern Festival is one of the must-see lantern festivals in southern Taiwan. The festival runs until Feb. 15.

Tainan Phoo Tse Lantern Festival is held near alongside tourist attractions, including the Guohua street, Shennong street and Puji Temple. More than a thousand hanging lanterns with colorful hand paintings are displayed along the streets for tourists to take pictures.

Information

Puji Temple area：No. 79, Puji St., West Central Dist., Tainan City 700, Taiwan ( Fridays to Sundays, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Guohua street area：Guohua St, West Central District, Tainan (Everyday from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.)

Date：Jan. 19, 2020 – Feb. 15, 2020