Thousand hanging lanterns light up Tainan streets
TAIPEI (The China Post) — Tainan is one of the top travel destinations during the Lantern Festival celebrations.
In addition to the Yuejing Lantern Festival, Tainan Phoo Tse Lantern Festival is one of the must-see lantern festivals in southern Taiwan. The festival runs until Feb. 15.
Tainan Phoo Tse Lantern Festival is held near alongside tourist attractions, including the Guohua street, Shennong street and Puji Temple. More than a thousand hanging lanterns with colorful hand paintings are displayed along the streets for tourists to take pictures.
🏮元宵節快樂🏮 #nikon #nikonphotography #nikond750 #nikonnofilter #nikon20mm18 #nikon20mm #台灣 #台灣台南 #台灣台南市 #普濟殿 #普濟殿花燈 #普濟殿燈會 #普濟殿🏮 #普濟殿行春彩繪花燈展 #風景 #風景写真 #風景攝影 #風景写真を撮るのが好きな人と繋がりたい #風景写真好きな人と繋がりたい #風景照 #風景画像 #燈籠 #台灣風景 #台灣風景點 #台灣風景照 #台灣風景紀錄 #dcard攝影版 @nikon_taiwan @nikonasia @meyoutaiwan
Information
Puji Temple area：No. 79, Puji St., West Central Dist., Tainan City 700, Taiwan ( Fridays to Sundays, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
Guohua street area：Guohua St, West Central District, Tainan (Everyday from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.)
Date：Jan. 19, 2020 – Feb. 15, 2020