Cute cheese rat handheld lanterns unveiled for Lantern Festival

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the Lantern Festival draws near, organizers of the Hsinchu Lantern Festival, which will unfold until Feb. 16 at Hsinchu park, recently unveiled some cute animal-themed lanterns for young and the young at heart.

Five thousand rat-themed handheld lanterns will be available, free of charge, on Feb. 8, starting from 5 p.m. at the Hsinchu Park, according to the Hsinchu City Government.

Centering on the theme “City Hide & Seek,” the Hsinchu Lantern Festival features the lanterns created by ten local and abroad artists.

Among other highlights, the main lantern “Urban Doughnut” and other animal-themed lanterns draw inspiration from the Hsinchu zoo, which reopened to the public in December 2019.

Rat-themed handheld lantern information

Address：300,Hsinchu City, East District (Hsinchu park)

Date：Feb. 8

Time：Starting from 17:00, until all given out