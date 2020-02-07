Cute cheese rat handheld lanterns unveiled for Lantern Festival

Hsinchu City Government recently unveiled handheld lanterns for young and the young at heart. (Courtesy of Hsinchu City Government)
Hsinchu City Government recently unveiled handheld lanterns for young and the young at heart. (Courtesy of Hsinchu City Government)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the Lantern Festival draws near, organizers of the Hsinchu Lantern Festival, which will unfold until Feb. 16 at Hsinchu park, recently unveiled some cute animal-themed lanterns for young and the young at heart.

Five thousand rat-themed handheld lanterns will be available, free of charge, on Feb. 8, starting from 5 p.m. at the Hsinchu Park, according to the Hsinchu City Government.

Centering on the theme “City Hide & Seek,” the Hsinchu Lantern Festival features the lanterns created by ten local and abroad artists.

Urban Doughnut by Material (Courtesy of Hsinchu City Government)
Among other highlights, the main lantern “Urban Doughnut” and other animal-themed lanterns draw inspiration from the Hsinchu zoo, which reopened to the public in December 2019.

Rat-themed handheld lantern information

Address：300,Hsinchu City, East District (Hsinchu park)

Date：Feb. 8

Time：Starting from 17:00, until all given out

