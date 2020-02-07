武漢肺炎可樂娜傻傻分不清楚 外國人推特瘋傳：「我不會得肺炎 因為我不喝可樂娜」| ‘Corona virus’ photos go viral on Twitter

【看英文中國郵報學英文】武漢肺炎疫情全球延燒，然而，歐美地區仍然有少數人不清楚疫情。隨著武漢肺炎英文「coronavirus」與可樂娜啤酒（Corona)相似，許多人搞不清楚上網搜尋，因此讓全球Google搜尋關鍵字「可樂那啤酒病毒」自1月中（beer coronavirus) 暴增3200%。

The number of confirmed cases continues to increase in Asia, some people are still unfamiliar with the details of the virus outbreak. Some even have mistaken the word “coronavirus” with corona beer, leading to a 3,200% surge of the google search keyword “beer coronavirus.”

因為肺炎和可樂娜兩字令人混淆，有外國網友在推特（Twitter）分享道：「我不會得肺炎，因為我不喝可樂娜啤酒。」推特上網友瘋傳許多把可樂娜和肺炎做連結的圖片、留言。

Because of the similarity of the two words, some internet users said on Twitter, “I can’t get the coronavirus, I don’t drink alcohol.” Images related to the confusion also went viral on Twitter.

事實上，「可樂娜」一字源自於拉丁文皇冠的意思，因為新型冠狀病毒（武漢肺炎病毒）外觀有著尖刺，就像小皇冠，而得其名。

“Corona” comes from the Latin word “crown.” The virus is named accordingly due to its crown-like spikes.

對此，可樂娜的美國母公司Constellation Brands也有所回應。根據Business Insider報導，公司表示，他們相信大多數的消費者知道武漢肺炎病毒和我們並沒有關係。

In response to growing confusion regarding the virus name, the beer manufacturer said most of their customers understand the difference between the virus and the beverage and know that there’s no relation whatsoever between the two.