Taiwan to quarantine travelers with layovers in China, HK and Macau

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Starting on Monday (Feb. 10), travelers who arrive in Taiwan via mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau will be placed in quarantine as the situation of the 2019-nCoV continues to worsen.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Friday that travelers who transferred through mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau will be required to undergo a mandatory 14-days quarantine period, effective next week.

The new restriction came after a couple who had a layover in Hong Kong for a trip to Italy was found to have contracted the novel coronavirus.

Here are the entry and travel restrictions announced so far:

Barred from entry:

Chinese nationals who reside in mainland China.

Non-resident foreign nationals who visited or resided in mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau in the 14 days prior to entry.

Mandatory 14-days quarantine:

Taiwanese nationals, and Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) and Alien Resident Certificate (APRC) holders who visited or resided in mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau in the 14 days prior to entry.

All travelers who arrive in Taiwan via mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Hong Kong and Macau residents.