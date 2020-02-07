Authorities send coronavirus alert in Chinese, create more confusion

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Did you get this? Do you know what it means?

Taiwanese residents received an alert from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) this evening in which it gave the time and locations of people on board the Diamond Princess Cruise had been when they visited Taiwan.

A link in the text opens a map with detailed locations.

The text advises those who had been to the locations on the map between 6 am to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 to avoid leaving their homes and take their temperature twice a day for 14 days.

Regretfully, the text is in Mandarin only, which could create more confusion among the members and friends of the foreign community.