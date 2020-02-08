Snowscapes of high mountains captured across Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As local temperatures continue to drop, Taiwan mountains higher than 3,000 meters have seen their tops covered with thin layers of snow, including Yushan, Chiaming Lake, Hehuanshan and Taimu Mountain.

The dream-like snowscapes are seen on pictures shared by hikers.

In a Facebook post by hiker Yao Chou, Yushan and other north peaks, Mount Guntai and Xiluanda Shan, are seen covered in snow. Snowfall accumulation in Yushan has reached a 25-cm-high record, the highest amount over the last 20 years, according to Yushan National Park Headquarters.

Another hiker also shared images of Linzhishan and Lulinshan in Xinyi Township, Nantou County covered in snow on Facebook. The photos were taken on Jan. 29. Linzhishan, which stands at 2,852 meters, is known for its scenic views of Yushan and other west peaks.

A third hiker surnamed Wang shared photos of Hehuanshan covered with the white blanket. Hehuanshan, a 3,416-meter-high mountain in central Taiwan, is one of the most popular destinations to see snow during the winter season.

It snowed for three days in a row starting on Jan. 27.

Although most of the snow had already melted on Friday, some parts of the mountains were still covered with patches of snow in the afternoon. The road from Wuling to Hehuanshan Service Station was freezing cold.

There is, therefore, little wonder that visitors had to install snow chains on their cars to reach Hehuanshan.

According to Taitung Forest District Office, it has been snowing in Chiaming Lake since Jan. 28. The trail, which links the Xiangyang Cabin and Chiaming Lake, is covered with snow, creating beautiful snow scenery.

Chiaming Lake stands at 3,340 meters; it is the second-highest lake area in eastern Taiwan.