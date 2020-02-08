Mitchell, BC pull out 77-73 OT win over Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Steffon Mitchell set career highs with 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead Boston College to a 77-73 overtime victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Mitchell came into the game averaging just 6.7 points per game, but he scored the final four points for the Eagles (12-12, 6-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had lost six of their previous eight games. He made 5 of 10 from the floor and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line, and he also dished out six assists.

Landers Nolley II grabbed 11 rebounds and scored a game-high 29 points for the Hokies (14-10, 5-8), who lost their fifth consecutive game.

Mitchell made a tough layup over Nolley with 11.6 seconds to go in overtime to give the Eagles a 75-73 lead. On the ensuing possession, Nolley missed a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key with 5 seconds remaining, and Mitchell grabbed the rebound. Tyrece Radford fouled Mitchell with 2 seconds left and the 6-foot-8 forward made both free throws to seal the BC win.

BC had a chance to put the game away in regulation. The Eagles led 66-64 with Derryck Thornton heading to the free-throw line with 29.3 seconds remaining. But Thornton missed the front end of a one-and-one, and on the Hokies’ possession, BC’s Jairus Hamilton fouled Nahiem Alleyne with 4.4 seconds left. Alleyne made both free throws to tie the game, and BC did not get a shot off on its final possession.

Jay Heath tied a career high with 18 points for BC.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles now have won more conference games than they did last season, and with a solid nucleus of Mitchell, Heath and Thornton, BC could be a tough out for teams down the stretch.

Virginia Tech: Three weeks ago, the Hokies were in great position for an NCAA Tournament berth, but they are now in desperate need of a victory after losing five straight, including two to BC and one to Georgia Tech – teams that were in the lower half of the ACC standings. Virginia Tech now has a much-needed week off before attempting to right the ship next weekend against Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles play at Miami on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at home against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___