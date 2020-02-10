Indonesia has no cases of the novel coronavirus

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The number of people infected by the Wuhan coronavirus rose sharply to 40,614 confirmed cases worldwide and 910 deaths on Monday, higher than the death toll of the SARS epidemic in 2002-2003.

The novel coronavirus has impacted 28 countries and regions across the world.

One of the main reasons for the extent of the outbreak was the celebration of the Lunar New Year during which millions of Chinese citizens traveled in Asia, and beyond.

The world’s biggest human migration has fostered the spread of the epidemic.

Countries and confirmed cases:

As a result of the outbreak, 72 countries have imposed travel bans on travelers from China and canceled China flights with the aim of containing the outbreak.

As the world marks Chinese Lunar New Year, the countries in Asia, usually packed with Chinese tourists, had more cases reported, with 156 confirmed cases in Japan and 43 in Singapore.

Indonesia, on the other hand, hasn’t reported any cases of the novel coronavirus so far, making it the only country safe from the virus among the Chinese tourist top destinations.

Since Feb. 5, Indonesia has canceled direct flights to and from mainland China.

It has also suspended visas on arrival for foreigners who have visited China within the past 14 days, which left thousands of Chinese tourists stranded on Bali.

On Feb. 8, mainland China authorized a plane from Indonesia to bring citizens back, but only 61 took up the offer to fly back to Wuhan.

According to the AFP, the Chinese nationals feel safer in Bali so they have decided to extend their stay.

Local immigration agencies will implement flexible measures on the remaining Chinese tourists, according to various sources, with the aim of facilitating their departure when the situation improves.