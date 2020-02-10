菲國駐臺代表：臺灣人未被禁止入境菲律賓｜Philippines representative in Taiwan says Taiwanese not barred from entry

【看英文中國郵報學英文】外交部否認週一外媒報導關於菲律賓禁止台灣人入境一事。

The Ministry of Foreign Affair (MOFA, 外交部) denied foreign media reports on Monday that the Philippines is banning Taiwanese from entry.

根據由外交部發言人歐江安提供的一封電子郵件顯示，馬尼拉經濟文化辦事處駐台理事主席兼代表班納友（Angelito Banayo）向外交部亞東太平洋司司長葛葆萱針對此事道歉。

Angelito Banayo, chairman and resident representative of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taiwan, apologized to Baushuan Ger (葛葆萱), director-general of MOFA’s Department of East Asian, over the matter in an email provided by MOFA’s spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安).

據報導，班納友表示，「菲律賓衛生部次長杜明戈的發言不是菲律賓政府官方立場。」

Banayo reportedly said that “the statement made by a Health Undersecretary, Dr. Eric Domingo, is not an official position.”

他表示，像這樣的立場是依據「世界衛生組織的政治劃分，而不是以衛生部所負責的健康衛生議題為根據」。

He added that such position was based “on WHO’s political classification and not on health issues which is what his department is concerned with.”

郵件內容顯示，東南亞國家的政府單位包括衛生部門、總統府、移民署和外交部將於週三早上開會作出決定。

Government agencies of the Southeastern nation, including the Department of Health, the Office of the President, the Bureau of Immigration and the Department of Foreign Affairs will convene to come up with a decision on Wednesday morning, according to the email.

同時，「台灣人並未被禁止入境菲律賓」，郵件寫道。

In the “meantime, immigration on the ground is not banning Taiwanese entry,” the email read.

今日稍早，外媒報導，台灣也包括在菲律賓對中國、香港、澳門的臨時旅遊禁令中。

Earlier today, foreign media reported that Taiwan is included in the temporary travel ban imposed by the Philippines.

據外媒引述菲律賓衛生部次長杜明戈表示，世界衛生組織將台灣視為中國的一部分，因此「菲律賓目前對中國實施旅遊禁令，台灣當然也包含在內，現在開始強制實行。」

The country’s Health spokesperson Domingo was quoted as saying that Taiwan is considered by the World Health Organization as part of China and that “since we have a temporary travel restriction and ban on China, then Taiwan is included … It is enforced now.”