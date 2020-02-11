Phoenix Suns waive guard Tyler Johnson

Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Johnson (16) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Phoenix. The Thunder won 111-107. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns waived veteran guard Tyler Johnson on Monday.

The 27-year-old Johnson was acquired in a trade with Miami in the middle of last season. He averaged 11.1 points per game last season after coming to the Suns, but struggled to find a consistent role this year, averaging a career-low 5.7 points in 31 games, including three starts.

He was in the final season of a four-year deal that pays about $19 million this year. Johnson has been battling a sore right knee and missed the past four games.

