Bouwmeester collapses on bench, Ducks-Blues postponed

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during a break in play in the first period, prompting the Blues and Anaheim Ducks to postpone their game Tuesday night.

Teammates immediately called for medical help after Bouwmeester slumped over with 7:50 left in the first period.

Bouwmeester appeared to be grabbing a drink of water when he began to slowly fall. Emergency medical personnel rushed to the Blues bench.

Ducks and Blues players gathered to see what was wrong before Bouwmeester was taken off the bench. Both teams then went back to their locker rooms and the game was called off a few minutes later tied at 1.

Bouwmeester logged 5:34 of ice time in the game. The 36-year old is in his 17th NHL season and eighth with the Blues. He was the third overall pick by Florida in the 2002 NHL draft and is ranked sixth among active players and second among defensemen with 1,241 regular-season games played.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports