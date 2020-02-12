Foodpanda couriers protest against new payment scheme

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Foodpanda self-help group launched a protest on Wednesday amid ongoing negotiations with their employers regarding a new payment scheme.

Around 80 Foodpanda couriers rallied in front of Foodpanda headquarters on Taipei’s DunHua S Rd. before heading toward the company’s operation headquarters in Neihu.

The couriers, who successfully managed to limit their impact on local traffic during the protest, hope to attract more people to their self-help group to better weigh on the negotiations.

Foodpanda couriers will launch similar protests against the controversial new payment scheme around Taiwan in the near future, according to the self-help group.

Ahead of the protest, Foodpanda also expressed concerns over the implementation of the new scheme that went into effect in January as it cuts the flat fee per delivery by NT$10, from NT$70 to NT$60 per delivery.

The company has offered to provide a bonus to those who delivered during specific time periods, but to no avail.

Neal Chen (陳永霖), the northern-Taiwan area representative of Foodpanda’s drivers’ self-help group, previously told The China Post that the new scheme has a huge impact on drivers’ salaries.

He said that he earned approximately NT$90,000 per month under the previous payment system. However, with the new scheme, he expected monthly pay to drop by 20 percent to around NT$72,000.