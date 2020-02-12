S Hotel founder responds to unpaid leave controversy amid outcry

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, the founder of Taipei S Hotel, confirmed on Tuesday that the hotel management asked employees to take seven days of unpaid leave on a voluntary basis amid the ongoing virus outbreak.

Four people who refused to comply have reportedly been dismissed over the matter, according to Chinese-language media.

“Those who agree to take unpaid time off can stay while those who disagree on this matter should be dismissed,” he wrote to Weibo. “Yet, they still receive a severance fee equivalent to one month of salary,” Wang added.

According to NOWnews, Wang also thanked the hotel staff for working hard during the crisis. He also expressed hopes that the company would push through the tough times with the help of every employee’s dedication.

S Hotel, designed by world-renowned creator and designer Philippe Starck, is an upscale, property in the heart of Taipei’s Central Business District.

In response to the controversy, Barbie Hsu’s management agency said that Barbie respects her husband’s decision and hopes that the team would overcome tough times.

Under the Labor Standards Act, if employers request employees for unpaid leaves, they must gain employees’ assent to the leaves without pay.