「國籍是可以選擇的，應自己承擔後果」　陳時中撤回陸配子女入境政策 ｜CECC won’t allow mainland relatives to fly back to Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】陸委會在昨（11日）公布「開放陸配子女來台」相關政策，然而公佈不到1天，中央流行疫情指揮中心指揮官陳時中在記者會上宣布撤回相關政策。

The Central Epidemic Command Center officially retracted on Wednesday a policy drawn up by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) a day earlier that would have allowed the mainland spouses and children of Taiwan nationals to return home amid the ongoing virus outbreak.

陳時中表示基於疫情發展狀況、專業評估、降低疫區人員流動考量，目前陸配子女如果不具有台灣籍仍滯留在中港澳地區者，不同意入境。

Speaking at a daily news briefing, CECC Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said mainland spouses and their children in China, Hong Kong, and Macau, who don’t hold a Taiwan passport may not re-enter the country. The CECC made the announcement in consideration of three factors: the virus’ development, professionals’ assessment and the lowering of contacts within the infected areas, he explained.

陳時中認為應以台灣籍為優先，管理量能、檢驗量能、醫療量能環環相扣，若社區沒有做好防疫，社區感染，檢驗量能，醫療負擔就變大，採檢醫院也會被塞爆。

Chen said that Taiwan citizens are the priority while stressing that the process of vetting, monitoring and checking travelers’ health are all “linked.”

If society doesn’t take preventive measures, he went on, the quarantine workers will become insufficient, medical staff will become even more burdened and hospitals will become even more crowded, he continued.

指揮中心嚴格考量，需要量力而為，防疫不容有破口。

After much deliberation, the CECC said that it aims to prevent a loophole in its efforts of epidemic prevention.

除此之外，陳時中更指出，國籍是可以選擇的，自己要做安排和承擔。

Chen also pointed out that mainland spouses can choose their nationality, and have to accept the consequences of the choices they make.

陳時中承認政策抉擇時有思考過人道問題，但基於台灣目前以及因應未來變化的能力，和可能發生的突發狀況，經深思熟慮後才作出今日決定。

The commander said that during the deliberation process, they did take into consideration the human aspect of the problem. However, after looking at Taiwan’s current situation and anticipation of what might come, they reached the present decision.

今日撤回的政策為陸委會昨因應武漢肺炎，宣布自12日起，持社會考量專案長期居留證、長期探親證的國人或中國籍配偶的子女，基於家庭團聚及人道考量，准予入境，入境後須居家檢疫 14 天。

The retracted policy was one drawn up by the MAC on Tuesday in which minor children of Taiwanese nationals or their Chinese spouses, who hold either long-term residence permits or long-term family visit permits in Taiwan, will be allowed to enter Taiwan but need to be quarantined for 14 days.

反觀韓國今(12)日已經派出第三架飛機，將140多位韓國人以及其陸配家人載回國，其中60人是持有中國國籍身分的親屬，且機上5人有疑似武漢肺炎症狀 。

Yet, today’s announcement contrasts with South Korea whose third evacuation flight from Wuhan took off this morning carrying 140 or so of its citizens and 60 plus Chinese spouses and family members on board, with five of them showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

基於人道考量，韓國政府也將韓國國民的大陸籍親屬一併以包機接回。

In taking into account the same factors, the Korean government has evacuated all Chinese family members of its citizens.