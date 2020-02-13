台灣女婿帶路 探訪台北最正宗的爵士樂酒吧｜U.K. Saxophonist takes you to the best Jazz bars in Taipei

【看英文中國郵報學英文】來自英格蘭中東部的Gary Reader是曾獲英國爵士音樂榜冠軍的知名爵士音樂家，也是名愛台灣的台灣女婿。

Gary Reader hails from East Midlands, England, has a U.K. Jazz Chart No. 1 album under his belt, and is both a lover of Taiwan and Taiwanese people.

2011年Gary在英國發行第一張個人爵士專輯” Moja”（以他的台灣妻子命名），立即榮登爵士音樂榜之首，還得到多方好評，包括來自英國UK Jazz Radio的DJ Michael Linney，以及法國知名音樂制作人/DJ LAurent Garnier的極高評價。

In 2011, Reader produced his first jazz album “Moja” (named after his Taiwanese wife) which earned him the title of top album in the U.K. jazz charts. His music received excellent reviews from high profile artists including Michael Linney,DJ of U.K. Jazz Radio, and Laurent Garnier, a famous French composer and DJ.

愛台灣的Gary也即將在二月中旬拜訪台灣，並將與優秀的台灣爵士樂手們合作，在台北知名的爵士樂酒吧Blue Note Taipei和Sappho Live Jazz演出。

Reader’s undeniable love for the island can be witnessed this year around mid-February when he visits Taiwan.

The musician will play with many outstanding Taiwanese Jazz musicians at several famous jazz venues in Taipei, including Blue Note Taipei and Sappho Live Jazz.

Gary將於2月16日和2月20日分別於Blue Note Taipei 和Sappho Live Jazz 表演。

Reader will perform at Blue Note on 2/16, and at Sappho Live Jazz at 2/20.

要享受下班後的台北爵士夜晚，就讓台灣女婿帶大家一探台北爵士夜風情。

If you’re looking to enjoy a good performance after a long day of work, come along with Gary Reader for a fun night filled with Jazz.

欲知更多詳情，請參考以下活動連結/For more information, please refer to the links below:

https://www.facebook.com/events/874459346324197/

https://www.facebook.com/events/231139297875114/

Blue Note 台北藍調

Blue Note 台北藍調。從1974年營業至今，近四十年的光陰，見證了台灣爵士音樂史。

門票: 當天入場費$580附一份飲料

每周一、三、五、六有爵士樂表演

地址：10647台北市大安區羅斯福路三段171號四樓

營業時間：8:00 pm-12:00 am

Founded in 1974, Blue Note has witnessed 40 plus years of Taiwan Jazz history.

Tickets (2/16): NT$580 per person, with a complimentary drink

Address: 4F., No. 171, Sec. 3, Roosevelt Rd., Da’an Dist., Taipei City 10647, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

Business Hours: 8:00 pm-12:00 am

Sappho Live Jazz

Sappho Live 現場爵士酒吧坐落於台北市東區安和路的小巷子裡，多年來致力於現場爵士樂的演出，提供了一個不譁眾取寵的舞台,隨性又即興的方式令熱愛現場演奏氣氛的聽眾, 享受一場精采的表演.

門票：週三－週日（有表演時）300元加低消一杯飲料、週二免費入場

地址：台北市安和路一段102巷一號B1

營業時間：週一公休、8:00 pm-3:00 am

Sappho Live Jazz Bar is situated on Anhe Road in Taipei’s East district. The bar strives to give customers the best live Jazz performances, and provides a comfy venue for music lovers all around.

Tickets: Wed.—Sun. music charge NT$300 + minimum one drink purchase; Free entrance on Tuesdays

Address: B1, No. 1, Ln. 102, Anhe Rd., Sec. 1, Taipei District