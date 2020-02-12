Iowa extends contracts of Brands, aides through 2026 season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands and two of his assistants have agreed to contract extensions through the 2026 season.

Athletic director Gary Barta on Wednesday announced the extensions for Brands and assistants Terry Brands and Ryan Morningstar.

“We have great confidence in Tom, Terry and Ryan,” Barta said. ”They are committed to building on the current momentum and operating within our ‘Win. Graduate. Do it Right.’ philosophy.”

Tom Brands, in his 14th season as head coach, has led the Hawkeyes to three national championships, four Big Ten titles and a dual record of 229-23-1.

Terry Brands is in his 22nd season on Iowa’s staff. He was an assistant from 1992-2000 and returned in 2009. He’s been associate head coach since 2011. Morningstar has served as an assistant coach since 2012.

The Hawkeyes are 11-0 this season and ranked No. 1 in the country. The lineup includes 10 wrestlers ranked in the top 10 nationally, including No. 1s Spencer Lee at 125 pounds and Michael Kemerer at 174.