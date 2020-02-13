威斯特丹號漂流兩週停靠柬埔寨 台灣籍遊客可回台 | MS Westerdam’s foreign passengers not allowed to enter Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(13)召開記者會，指揮官陳時中表示，威斯特丹號乘客船員，非本國籍不得入境不得轉機。

All the foreign passengers on board the MS Westerdam are not allowed to enter or transfer in Taiwan, Chen Shih-Chung, Chief Commander of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said in a press conference on Thursday.

陳時中說道，至於船上有兩位台籍人士，會送到醫院做隔離檢疫跟治療。

In addition, two Taiwanese people on the cruise ship will be quarantined at a hospital in Taiwan, the CECC said.

威士特丹號郵輪在海上漂泊兩週，今(13)日終停靠柬埔寨施亞努港，船上1455名乘客與802位船員終於登上陸地。

MS Westerdam, which had been stranded at sea for two weeks, finally docked in Sihanoukville, the port city of Cambodia on Wednesday morning with 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members on board.

威士特丹號接連遭五國拒絕停靠，因各大港口擔憂船上乘客可能感染武漢肺炎。

The cruise ship was turned away by five countries in Asia because many ports are worried about passengers carrying the novel coronavirus.

英國廣播公司（BBC）報導，由荷美航運公司營運的威士特丹號，船上有超過2000名乘客，經檢查確認後，皆無感染2019年冠狀病毒疾病（武漢肺炎）。

According to BBC, MS Westerdam, a U.S.-based Holland America Line with over 2,000 passengers on board had no infection of the COVID-19 as of press time.

威士特丹號於2月1日從香港出發，在海上漂泊兩週，被日本、台灣、關島、菲律賓和泰國拒絕停泊，成為海上人球。船上燃料、食物也即將用罄，令人擔憂。

After the ship departed from Hong Kong on Feb. 1, it was rejected by five countries, including Japan, Taiwan, Guam and Japan, while the ship crew expressed worries about limited fuel and food supplies.

一名美籍乘客瓊斯（Angela Jones）告訴路透社，「一度覺得快到家了，但卻一再落空。今天一大早看到陸地，簡直不敢相信。」

Angela Jones, a U.S. passenger on board the ship told Reuters, “This morning, just seeing land was such a breathtaking moment,” adding, “I thought: is this real?”

世界衛生組織（WHO）秘書長譚德塞（Tedros Ghebreyesus）讚賞柬埔寨願意讓威士特丹號停泊。他說道，「我們一直呼籲國際團結，這就是最好的典範。」

Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), praised Cambodia for welcoming the cruise ship. It’s “an example of the international solidarity we have consistently been calling for,” he said.

外媒報導，船上乘客在漂流兩週期間都有定期進行健康檢查，確認無人感染病毒。

All crew and passengers on board had been regularly checked for two weeks at sea, with none of them infected.