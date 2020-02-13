公開向WHO喊話不怕風險？阿滴自爆「真實心聲」萬人讚翻 | Youtuber responds to backlash over WHO video

【看英文中國郵報學英文】知名YouTuber「阿滴」 10 日發布全英文影片及中英文公開信，呼籲世衛讓台灣成為會員國。而 11 日時，阿滴也在個人頻道對於可能會因此被人放大檢視一事，曝光真實心聲，而引來討論。

Ray Du, a famous Taiwanese YouTuber, shared his feelings and thoughts in a video after the release of his controversial video, titled “An open letter to the World Health Organization,” which went viral on Monday.

阿滴週一公開信影片一天即累積90萬人次觀看。週二，阿滴在影片中介紹如何透過 facebook 、 Instagram 、 Twitter 三大社群平台，一起為台灣發聲，向世界傳遞訊息。

The previous video, aimed at voicing support for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization (WHO), attracted over 900,000 online views within one day. In a new video released on Tuesday, Ray further explained how to make Taiwanese voice heard via social media, such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

阿滴坦言，「我想要感謝所有留給我鼓勵留言的觀眾還有朋友們，因為做這件事它本來就是會有一些些風險的嘛！也一定是會遭受到一些人的檢視、放大，甚至謾罵。不過，我到今天，我還是認為我做了一件『對的事情』」。最後，阿滴也向會謾罵的酸民表示「要罵的人就罵吧」，甚至開玩笑直呼「我就爛（笑）」。

“Thanks to those who gave comments of encouragement after watching my video,” he said “After all, I know that making the video on this topic is risky. Yet, I still believe that I’m doing the right thing.”

He added with a smile, “Yes, I’m lame,” in response to online trolls who criticized him.