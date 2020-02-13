Japanese memo pad reveals hidden laser-cut paper sculpture of Chimei Museum

TAIPEI (The China Post) — TRIAD, a Japanese company known for its creative memo pads hiding 3D shapes, recently launched a memo pad that boasts a mini version of an art museum in southern Taiwan — the Chimei Museum.

“OMOSHIROI BLOCK,” a piece of craftmanship featuring high-quality paper represents the miniature version of the famous Tainan building, the first time a building outside of Japan is featured by the company.

The hidden laser-cut paper sculpture is unveiled while using the paper block.

There are four types of papercut sculptures on each piece of the memo pad.

The papercut shapes include the museum’s landmark building, the Apollo Fountain Plaza, Angel of Glory, and The Thinker.

Each memo pad can be used to take notes and serve as a table decoration.

You can also get a preview of the creative artwork by folding the memo pad.

Inspired by books about the museum, TRIAD has decided to create the memo pad that hides the shape of Chimei Museum.

The unique memo pad took one and a half years to create.

Each memo pad is priced at NT$2,980 (US$99.28).