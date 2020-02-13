Taiwan advises caution in wake of COVID-19 case in Singapore

TAIPEI (CNA) — Travelers who recently visited the Resorts World Sentosa Casino in Singapore are being advised to monitor their health for at least two weeks after their return to Taiwan, as an employee at the casino has been diagnosed with the Wuhan virus, according to Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday.

The advisory pertains to those who went to the establishment between Feb. 4 and 9, the CECC said.

In addition to monitoring their health, such persons should seek immediate medical attention if they develop a fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the CECC advised.

The latest case in Singapore is a casino worker, who fell ill on Feb. 5, was hospitalized on Feb. 9, and was subsequently diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the center said.

At a news briefing, CECC Deputy Commander Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said there is currently no way of determining how many Taiwanese may have visited the casino Feb. 4-9.

However, if persons who visited the casino develop symptoms of the Wuhan virus during the next two weeks, they should immediately call the coronavirus hotline, 1922, Chuang said.

According to the website of Singapore’s Ministry of Health, there were 50 confirmed Wuhan virus cases in that country as of 12 p.m. Thursday.