日本超神訂製口罩爆紅 可重複使用100次 記憶臉型防脫妝 | Japan face masks are a lifesaver for one more reason

【看英文中國郵報學英文】因武漢肺炎疫情蔓延，口罩需求量大增，日本知名設計師佐藤大（Oki Sato）的品牌nendo於2017年推出的「bo-bi」高性能訂製口罩再度浮上檯面成為話題。

Amid the Wuhan Virus outbreak, renowned Japan designer Oki Sato’s 2017 debut “bo-bi” face masks from the nendo line have once again resurfaced, gaining the attention of the public.

「bo-bi」在日文為「保護」的意思。口罩由十層頂級纖維組成，能阻擋各種灰塵、病毒、輻射物質、臭味，且能夠清洗100次以重複使用。

“bo-bi”, which means “protection” in Japanese, is the combination of 10 layers of mesh that are capable of blocking out dust, viruses, radioactive materials and bad odors. To make it even more appealing, it can be reused and washed up to 100 times.

為了方便重複使用，bo-bi還有附帶可攜式軟盒子，且盒子立體形狀貼合口罩形狀，口罩重複使用後依舊能維持其完美3D形狀。

To extend its lifespan, “bo-bi” comes with its own soft case that allows the face masks to retain its 3D shape after use.

另外，軟盒子由洗衣袋材質所製，清洗口罩時可直接將口罩裝進盒子裡，再丟到洗衣機清洗。

The soft case is made of the same material as laundry nets so that when it needs to be washed, you can merely toss it into the case and let the washing machine do the job.

此外這款口罩還有一項令女性為之瘋狂的設計，口罩可以防止脫妝。

In addition, the face masks have a feature that is widely lauded by women: it can effectively avoid smearing one’s makeup.

口罩分為三款，分別是標準款、防輻射款，以及量身定製款。

The face masks come in three styles: regular, high-end (shields against radioactive materials) and “slim.”

這款訂製口罩雖要價約1萬5千元日幣（約新台幣4095元）。但因疫情升溫、且據傳日本巨星羽生結弦私底下會戴，現在官網已缺貨，要等待3-4個月才買得到。

The masks are priced at around JPY 150,000 (NT$4,095). But due to the outbreak and publicity gained from Japanese celebrity, Yuzuru Hanyu, the masks are now out of stock.

Buyers will need to wait 3-4 months before they receive their purchase.