German idioms: All you need is love

Everyone can sing along with their favorite love songs, and many have cried over love stories, poetry and romantic boy-meets-girl film comedies. Many T-shirts and posters advertise, “All you need is love (or more chocolate)” and “Love wins,” while others warn in Shakespearean fashion, “The course of true love never did run smooth.”

No feeling, it seems, has been written, sung or mused about more than love, and there are many popular sayings involving it. There is love at first sight, puppy love, no love lost between people and the notion that all’s fair in love and war.

German also has many colorful, descriptive phrases and idioms involving love — click on the picture gallery to find out what they are!

You’ll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.