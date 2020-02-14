移民署入出境證明：國外也能申請 | Taiwanese travelers can apply for Certificate of Entry and Exit Dates online

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中國武漢肺炎疫情升溫，不少國家為了防疫，要求入境前須提供我國入出境紀錄證明，證明14天內不曾到中港澳地區。

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in an increasing number of countries requesting certificates of entry and exit dates to prove travelers haven’t been to infection areas within the past 14 days.

自今日（14）起，國人國內申請「入出境紀錄」可至移民署服務站，國外申請需至駐外館處。

As of Friday (Feb. 14), the National Immigration Agency (NIA) allows Taiwanese, in Taiwan and abroad, to apply for the certificates in de facto embassies abroad.

如具備有效自然人憑證，可使用自然人憑證至本署全球資訊網進行線上申辦，並得自行列印入出國日期證明書使用。

Those with citizen digital certificates can go to the NIA website to download and fill out the application.

●出入境證明類型：

Types of Entry and Exit Certificates

若僅需入境和出境日期，只需申請「入出國日期證明書」。若需要包含出境地點證明，需申請入出國日期證明書之附件「入出境紀錄」。

Applicants who only need the dates of entry/exit, only need to fill out the entry/exit date application form. If locations are needed, applicants need to download an additional file for entry/exit records.

●需要帶哪些文件：

Documents needed:

本人親自申請時，須攜身分證明文件（如國民身分證、護照或居留證）之正本、影本。

When applying in person, the applicant needs to bring identity documents, such as ID cards, passport, or ARCs and a copy of the documents.

代理人申請時，須攜申請人及代理人雙方身分證正本、影本及委託授權書正本。

Representatives for applicants need to bring both their own and the applicants’ identity documents such as ID cards, passport, or ARCs, a copy of the documents, and a letter of authorization.

人在國外申請時，須攜身分證明文件（如國民身分證、護照或居留證）之正本、影本。

Applicants who already abroad need to bring identity documents such as ID cards, passport, or ARCs and a copy of the documents.

申辦費用：

Fees:

新臺幣100元（在駐外館處申辦者，繳交等值外幣現金）。

NT$100 (or the equivalent amount for those abroad).

●申請要花多久時間：

Application Process:

臨櫃申請入出國日期證明書工作期限為半個工作天，經核對身分屬實，當場發給。

The application process usually takes up to half a day. Applicants will receive certificates on the spot after verification of their identity.

入出國日期證明書申請表

Application forms for Entry and Exit Certificates (at bottom of web page)