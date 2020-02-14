Exclusive: heartfelt moments inside Taiwan quarantine sites

By Mimi Hsin Hsuan Sun, The China Post |
This image shows a handwritten note from a caregiver to a person under quarantine in Taiwan on Feb. 13, 2020. (Courtesy of Jean Chien)
TAIPEI (The China Post) — Since the public in Taiwan found out that many among the first batch of evacuees airlifted from Wuhan were in fact not nationals nor people vulnerable to the novel coronavirus, those on board the same flight have been viewed with filters and overgeneralized as “the privileged and the wealthy” on social media.

This image shows a thank you note Jean Chien wrote her caregiver on Feb. 12, 2020. (Courtesy of Jean Chien)
In an exclusive interview with The China Post, Jean Chien, currently on her tenth day under quarantine at an isolated room, revealed some touching moments unseen to the outside world.

Jean wrote a thank you note to her caregiver on her door on Wednesday (Feb. 12), and received a bag of sweets and a return note yesterday.

“Keep fighting! Soon you will be able to go home!” the note reads.

Children in the quarantine sites also wrote letters to thank their caregivers and all epidemic response personnel.

This image shows a thank you note a kid under quarantine wrote to caregivers in Taiwan on Feb. 12, 2020. (Courtesy of Jean Chien.)
