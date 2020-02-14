Exclusive: heartfelt moments inside Taiwan quarantine sites

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Since the public in Taiwan found out that many among the first batch of evacuees airlifted from Wuhan were in fact not nationals nor people vulnerable to the novel coronavirus, those on board the same flight have been viewed with filters and overgeneralized as “the privileged and the wealthy” on social media.

In an exclusive interview with The China Post, Jean Chien, currently on her tenth day under quarantine at an isolated room, revealed some touching moments unseen to the outside world.

Jean wrote a thank you note to her caregiver on her door on Wednesday (Feb. 12), and received a bag of sweets and a return note yesterday.

“Keep fighting! Soon you will be able to go home!” the note reads.

Children in the quarantine sites also wrote letters to thank their caregivers and all epidemic response personnel.